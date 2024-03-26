PFG Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.6 %

PFE traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 38,171,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,040,355. The company has a market cap of $156.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

