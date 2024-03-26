PFG Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.18. 391,736 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.62.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

