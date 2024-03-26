PFG Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $46,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $385,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $385,479.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRPT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.26 and a 200-day moving average of $109.62. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

