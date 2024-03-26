PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

PHX stock opened at C$9.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$447.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.38. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.58 and a twelve month high of C$9.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$165.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.50 million. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 50.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services will post 1.2797784 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.01, for a total transaction of C$257,631.66. In other news, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.01, for a total value of C$257,631.66. Also, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total value of C$50,142.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,400 shares of company stock valued at $490,714. Corporate insiders own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

