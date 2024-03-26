Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.44.
Several analysts have commented on DOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th.
Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.01. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74.
Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.
