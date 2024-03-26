Pier 1 Imports (OTCMKTS:PIRRQ) Trading Down 18.4%

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIRRQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 18.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 92,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 152,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Pier 1 Imports Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15.
About Pier 1 Imports
Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.
