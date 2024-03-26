Pinterest Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 51,502 call options on the company. This is an increase of 46% compared to the typical volume of 35,161 call options.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,293 over the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pinterest by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $241,229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,188.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,850,000 after buying an additional 5,524,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 279,496.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,672,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on PINS
Pinterest Stock Performance
Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $35.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,388,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,336,272. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -582.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.00.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pinterest
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.