Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $20.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.38. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

