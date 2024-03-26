Piper Sandler Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $121.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.24.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $97.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average of $95.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $114.04.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,002,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,174,000 after purchasing an additional 60,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,341,000 after buying an additional 157,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,147,000 after buying an additional 45,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after buying an additional 1,187,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.