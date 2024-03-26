Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 17% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $39.04 million and approximately $86,229.32 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 17% higher against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00069403 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00045233 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00020315 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

