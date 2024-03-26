Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance
TSE PLZ.UN traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.17. Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$4.45. The stock has a market cap of C$399.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.63.
Insider Activity
In other Plaza Retail REIT news, Senior Officer Stephen Penney bought 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,937.50. 35.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.
