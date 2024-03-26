Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance

TSE PLZ.UN traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.17. Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$4.45. The stock has a market cap of C$399.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.63.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Plaza Retail REIT news, Senior Officer Stephen Penney bought 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,937.50. 35.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Laurentian lowered shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLZ.UN

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.