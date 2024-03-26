Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target Raised to $3.75 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRCH

Porch Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PRCH opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $370.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.13. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 31.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,182.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Porch Group

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 25,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $102,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.