POSCO Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4726 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
Shares of NYSE PKX traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.80. 6,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.11. POSCO has a 52-week low of $63.26 and a 52-week high of $133.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average is $88.97.
POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that POSCO will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.
POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.
