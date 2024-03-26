Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) vs. Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT) Financial Review

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) and Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Positron and Pixie Dust Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron -186.27% -2,334.01% -51.67% Pixie Dust Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Positron and Pixie Dust Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positron $730,000.00 44.63 -$2.31 million N/A N/A Pixie Dust Technologies $5.18 million 7.78 -$14.45 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Positron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pixie Dust Technologies.

0.4% of Pixie Dust Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Positron and Pixie Dust Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A Pixie Dust Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pixie Dust Technologies beats Positron on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Positron

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines. Positron Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Niagara Falls, New York.

About Pixie Dust Technologies

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc., a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker. The company also provides iwasemi, a sound-absorbing or sound-proofing material for architectural and interior design firms; hackke, a location positioning technology; KOTOWARI, a technology offering spatial analysis data; and magickiri, a planning services and monitoring service, which monitors human behavior and analyzes the customer's environment on the customer's behalf. In addition, it operates Pixie Nest, a membership forum, which hosts meetings and distributes information to facilitate solving social issues. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

