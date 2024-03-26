Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.57

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.57 and last traded at $65.29, with a volume of 142589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Up 18.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $793.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.85.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 151.02% and a negative net margin of 5,037.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 557.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 66.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 66.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Further Reading

