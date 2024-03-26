Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,590 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.85% of Premier worth $22,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 3,921.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 1,174.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier Price Performance

PINC traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $21.69. 277,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,956. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.37. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.55 million. Premier had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.15.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

