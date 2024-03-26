Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of SQFTP stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
