Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0979 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.
Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FIXT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 516. Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44.
About Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF
