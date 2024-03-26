ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.97

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 934091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

ProFrac Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in ProFrac during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

