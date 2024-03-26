Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Progress Software updated its Q2 guidance to $0.93-0.97 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

Progress Software Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PRGS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.65. 1,478,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.26.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Progress Software

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $39,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $726,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $39,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $726,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $430,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,992 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Progress Software by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,509,000 after acquiring an additional 37,487 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 36,807 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.