Prom Price Tops $14.13 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Prom has a total market cap of $257.96 million and $9.56 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $14.13 or 0.00019959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00015970 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00024841 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,875.21 or 1.00078505 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00012379 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.89 or 0.00152340 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 14.15396841 USD and is up 3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $11,979,900.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.