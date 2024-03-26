Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Trading Down 4.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $19.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Provident Financial Services traded as low as $14.19 and last traded at $14.26. 231,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 615,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

In other news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $89,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 19.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 45.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

