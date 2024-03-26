Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:PMM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 140,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,712. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84.
About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
