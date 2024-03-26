Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PMM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 140,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,712. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.