Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock remained flat at $3.19 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,749. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $3.28.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 200,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 28.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

