Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock remained flat at $3.19 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,749. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $3.28.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
