Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

PPT stock remained flat at $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 270,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,833. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Premier Income Trust

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter worth $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter worth $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter worth $48,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

