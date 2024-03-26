Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Stock analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.23.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $165.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.52. Qualys has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,537 shares of company stock worth $2,784,700. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,238,000 after buying an additional 80,079 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 15.9% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 83,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 59.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Qualys in the third quarter worth about $1,329,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Qualys by 24.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

