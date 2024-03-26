Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Sets New 12-Month High at $257.85

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $257.85 and last traded at $256.97, with a volume of 45797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.54.

Quanta Services Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.99 and a 200 day moving average of $200.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,024 shares of company stock worth $10,981,819. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

