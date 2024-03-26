QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.87. 1,654,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 10,194,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

QuantumScape Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 18.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 4.80.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 556,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $1,492,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 642,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,486.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 556,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,005.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,279 shares of company stock worth $3,584,735 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in QuantumScape by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

