Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.29. 116,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,036,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.138 dividend. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,092,000 after buying an additional 85,183 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

