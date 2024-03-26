Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Raymond James has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Raymond James has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raymond James to earn $9.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.69. The company had a trading volume of 263,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Raymond James from $116.50 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.50.

Insider Activity

In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Raymond James by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,047 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,018,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,915,000 after purchasing an additional 76,385 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,433,000 after buying an additional 591,327 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

