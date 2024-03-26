Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

VO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.74. 696,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

