Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $477.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,959,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,254. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $361.68 and a one year high of $483.23. The company has a market capitalization of $382.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.46.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
