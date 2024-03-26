Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $664,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,898 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 330.5% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,249 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,285,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $247,254,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,901,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,905,677. The company has a market cap of $727.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $158.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

