Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $237,000 in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Separately, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,866,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In related news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO James Allan Williamson purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $352.50 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,522.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EG traded down $3.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.31. The stock had a trading volume of 279,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,112. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $374.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.72.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 62.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.