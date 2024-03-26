Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $36,000 in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 3,799.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,728 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,290,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 558.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Community Health Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

CYH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.53.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

