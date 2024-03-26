Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,943,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,157,333. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 72.52%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

