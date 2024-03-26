Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,664 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,605,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,451,000 after buying an additional 51,439 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $280.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,720,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,932. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.29.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

