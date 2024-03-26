Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 458 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,686 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.64. 16,079,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,395,801. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

