Red Door Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.3 %

RDVY traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $55.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,338. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

