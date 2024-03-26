Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 172.31% from the stock’s current price.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.83.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.23). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 17,823.75%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
