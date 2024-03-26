Regency Affiliates, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:RAFI)

Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Regency Affiliates Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RAFI opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. Regency Affiliates has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83.

Regency Affiliates Company Profile

Regency Affiliates, Inc, through its interest in MESC Capital, LLC, owns an on-site energy facility that supplies approximately 61 megawatts of steam and electricity to a Kimberly-Clark tissue mill in Mobile, Alabama. It also owns and operates 34.3 acres of land and rental property of approximately 717,000 square feet comprising a 2-story office building and a connected 6-story office tower in Woodlawn, Maryland through a limited partnership interest.

