Reinhart Partners LLC. Acquires 18,403 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,647 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.37% of Maximus worth $19,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 61.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maximus during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Maximus by 14.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Maximus Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE MMS opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average of $80.63. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.74%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

