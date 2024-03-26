Reinhart Partners LLC. Acquires 52,516 Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,516 shares during the period. ASGN accounts for 2.3% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 1.15% of ASGN worth $52,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Trading Up 0.3 %

ASGN opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.50. ASGN Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.27 and a 12 month high of $106.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. ASGN had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $102,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,271.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $102,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,271.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 7,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $730,525.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,218.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

