Reinhart Partners LLC. Acquires 65,703 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,703 shares during the period. Carter’s accounts for approximately 2.1% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 1.70% of Carter’s worth $46,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Carter’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Carter’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $88.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.44.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

