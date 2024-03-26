Reinhart Partners LLC. Acquires Shares of 688,921 Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 688,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,129,000. Modine Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.8% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 1.32% of Modine Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

MOD stock opened at $97.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $106.01.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,577,043.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

