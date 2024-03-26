Reinhart Partners LLC. Boosts Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 86,322 shares during the quarter. PAR Technology accounts for about 1.6% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 3.06% of PAR Technology worth $37,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PAR Technology by 583.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 149,071 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 982,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,867,000 after purchasing an additional 82,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,368,000.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at PAR Technology

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PAR opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.80.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $107.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.12 million. Equities analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

View Our Latest Report on PAR Technology

About PAR Technology

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.