Reinhart Partners LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,356,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,753 shares during the quarter. Lantheus comprises 3.7% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $84,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lantheus by 102.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 239.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 97.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 115.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,153. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. William Blair cut shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

Lantheus Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $100.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 63.16%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

