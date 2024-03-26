Reinhart Partners LLC. Buys 52,311 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 552,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,311 shares during the period. First American Financial makes up 1.6% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $35,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,127,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $572,116,000 after acquiring an additional 81,888 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average is $58.22. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $65.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.27%. First American Financial’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FAF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

