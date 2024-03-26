Reinhart Partners LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,521 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,146,004,000 after buying an additional 71,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $749,810,000 after buying an additional 126,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,985,000 after buying an additional 237,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,497,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,415,000 after buying an additional 264,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $85.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average of $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $90.59.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.04.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

