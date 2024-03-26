Reinhart Partners LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,497 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $15,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 14.5% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 5.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,980,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,777,000 after purchasing an additional 76,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Global Payments by 148.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,693,000 after purchasing an additional 293,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

GPN stock opened at $134.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

